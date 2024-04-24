Azma Bokhari affirms to provide breakfast in schools

The information minister Punjab Azma Zahir Bokhari stated that the breakfast will be provided to 500,000 children of the school in south Punjab.

According to the details, Azma was talking to media regarding the beginning to provide the breakfast project.

She said that emergency pink helpline is a rare project in itself. This helpline is not only for women but also for the weak groups of the society. Pink helpline will be connected to the control system of police.

Information minister Punjab also said that whatever hospital are under construction will be becoming the state of the art. The new technology will be used in it.

Azma added that it will be assured to have greenery on both sides of highways and roads. There will be a challan of those vehicles that emit the smoke. The work is going on the artificial rain and green campaign in Punjab.