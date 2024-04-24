PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid writes to CJP on ‘rigging’ in by-polls

PTI stalwart Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who is presently in jail in connection with May 9 incidents of May 9 violence, on Wednesday appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of massive rigging witnessed in the by-elections held on April 21. In a letter to the CJP, she has said that the by-elections had made a mockery of the PML-N’s much-trumpeted slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat dau’ (Give respect to vote) for good.

Dr. Yasmin has further said that the forces inimical to the PTI had no idea that people would come out of their homes in large numbers on February 8 to vote for the party candidates in the general elections. “But despite state oppression, people did turn up at polling stations on that day, forcing the PML-N to form governments in Punjab and in the Center with its allies on the basis of Forms 47,” Dr. Yasmin has said, adding, “But what was witnessed during the by-elections was even worse as votes were stuffed into ballot boxes prior to the voting had started.”

“For God’s sake, feel ashamed. For how long you will continue to do injustices with the masses,” the PTI stalwart asked while addressing the party’s opponents.