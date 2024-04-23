Abbottabad, Rawalpindi to host President Cup Cricket Tournament

The stage is set for an exciting cricket showdown as Abbottabad and Rawalpindi gear up to host the 24 matches of the prestigious President Cup. The 50-over-a-side tournament is scheduled to kick off from April 24 and will culminate on May 12. Seven of Pakistan’s leading departments will showcase their cricketing prowess in this high-stakes tournament. The participating teams include Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Television (PTV), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Ghani.

The competition will adopt a thrilling single-round-robin format, ensuring each team faces off against every other squad once. As the dust settles after 21 intense league matches, the top four teams will battle it out in the semi-finals for a chance to lift the coveted trophy.