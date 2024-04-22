Kiwi racer Dixon wins IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix

New Zealand’s Scott Dixon held off American Colton Herta on a tight-fuel run over the final laps to win Sunday’s IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix.

The 43-year-old Kiwi, who also won on the Southern California streets in 2015, clung to first over the tension-packed last of 85 laps as Herta and American Josef Newgarden closed on him over the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course.

“That was really tough. I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Dixon said. “I was close but not enough. I kept it on the safe side.

“Hopefully we can keep doing this this year. It was tough.”

Herta was the runner-up by 0.9798 of a second followed by Spain’s Alex Palou, Newgarden and Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson. With 20 laps remaining, Dixon needed to conserve fuel to reach the finish line while Newgarden chased him down on full tanks.