Pakistan-Poland friendship celebrated at Roots new campus inauguration

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan Maciej Pisarski & Madame and Pakistan’s Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman inaugurated the iconic purpose-built Roots Millennium Campus at Multi Gardens B-17, Islamabad spread on 4 acres of thematic wonderland, followed by the celebration of Pakistan – Poland Cultural and Friendship Festival, says a press release.

Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Engr. Anna Faisal, COO Abid Hussain, Director Operations & Development Brig. (R) Khurram Nazir Mirza, Director Community Mrs. Sabina Zakir, Director Education Erum Atif and Principal Roots Millennium B-17 Campus Mrs. Afshan Imran were present at this auspicious occasion.

The Chief Guest Ambassador of Poland H.E. Maciej Pisarski and Guest of Honour Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman unveiled the Inaugural Plaque.

The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan is spreading widely nationwide with purpose built iconic campuses and award-winning academic choices, qualifications, and curriculum under the dynamic and trailblazing leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI. The Flagship Roots Millennium School B-17, Islamabad Campus is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having international standard facilities inside it for the learners and teachers for residents of B-17 Multi gardens society. It is equipped with the latest classroom technology & world class academic resources as per 21 century standards across scholastic and non-scholastic education.

Ambassador H.E. Maciej Pisarski and Guest of Honours were given a tour of the campus by Dr. Faisal Mushtaq and Administration, they showed them around the largest private tertiary purpose-built institution in Multi Gardens B-17, Islamabad, wherein they were shown various departments, classrooms and other facilities including the FIFA Certified Futsal grounds, Knowledge Park Library, ICT, Robotics, STM and digital labs, Activity Gym, language and reading rooms, Laboratories, Cafeteria, and world class forum Auditorium.

Roots Millennium School B-17 Multi Gardens Campus is dedicated to the heroic history and legacy of Air Commodore Wadysaw Józef Marian Turowicz, a Polish-Pakistani War Veteran and Hero, who was one of the refugee pilots from Poland who joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) and fought for Britain during the Second World War. When no longer needed by the Allies after the war, Turowicz settled in Pakistan and helped to establish one of the most admired Air Force in the world now celebrated globally as Pakistan Air Force PAF. An aeronautical and astrophysics engineer in addition to being an avid pilot, he would go on to rise to the rank of Air Commodore and headed our national space and missile programmes. A Patriot who stood with PAF, when everyone had abandoned Pakistan, he was the Principal Architect of PAF’s pilot training as well as engineering programs. Roots Millennium Multi Gardens B-17 Campus is dedicated to Pakistan and Poland Friendship, and it symbolizes Pakistan – Poland Education and Knowledge Corridor.

Polish Ambassador, H.E. Maciej Pisarski in his speech expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment for the future of the country. Moreover, he spoke on the fact that Poland and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral, friendly, and economic cooperation since decades and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

In his welcome speech Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, thanked the distinguished teachers, parents, students and guests for gracing the occasion while reflecting on The Millennium Education mission and commitment to bring quality education and to developing the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge, and values within Millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of 21sr century.