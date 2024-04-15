Momina Iqbal says cricketers slide into her DMs

After Nawal Saeed, her fellow starlet Momina Iqbal has confessed to receiving messages from national cricketers on her Instagram handle.

In her recent conversation on a private news channel’s Eid transmission, Momina Iqbal spoke about online and in-person interactions with Pakistani cricketers and divulged that similar to other young actors, she has also received messages from them on her Instagram handle, however, refused to let any names out. “As we are in the same industry, we do cross paths and exchange greetings in person as well,” she said.

When asked about what type of messages she receives and from whom, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor refused to give out any names saying, “I’ve forgotten the names.” She also explained that the messages are the usual greetings etc, nothing beyond that. “I don’t want to give them fame by naming anyone, so will deny to identify,” said Iqbal.

She added, “I don’t like the fact that if you know someone and are good friends with them, but they refuse to accept that in public, acting all cool. They need to own the friendships or whatever relationship you have with me.”

Pertinent to note that the discussion around this started last year when Saeed divulged during an interview that she often gets flirty and complimenting messages from Pakistani cricketers on Instagram.

The news escalated further when the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ star hinted in a separate interview that the cricketer in discussion is possibly married.