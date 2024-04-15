Saudi Arabia commits $1 bn investment in Reko Diq project

Saudi Arabia is set to inject a hefty $1 billion into the Reko Diq Copper-Gold Project nestled in the scenic Chagai District of Balochistan Province, Pakistan.

The investment is anticipated to take place next month, pending the clearance of any hurdles by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). To ensure a seamless process for Saudi Arabia’s investment, the Prime Minister will establish a dedicated committee within the Ministry of Finance. This committee will encompass all relevant stakeholders from Pakistan, ensuring a collaborative approach.

This milestone underscores the fruitful endeavors of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in fostering a conducive environment for foreign investment within the nation.