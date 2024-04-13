We don’t feel happy because of sadness in Gaza: KAWA

Eidul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha are two major holidays celebrated by Muslims all over the world. Eid al-Fitr commemorates the end of fasting. It is being celebrated as the accomplishment of religious duties during the month of Ramadhan. In the United States, Eid al-Fitr was celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The board of directors of ‘Kashmir American Welfare Association’ (KAWA), mostly Americans of Azad Kashmir ancestry of Washington metropolitan area, organized Eid Milan party at Islamic Center of Potomac, Maryland. Brother Mohammad V. Mohsin, Sri Lankan-American businessman, Chairman of the Board of Islamic Center who donated mor than 8-acre land to build this Islamic Center also attended the Eid celebration. The board of KAWA thanked Brother Mohsin for his selfless contribution to make the Islamic Center a reality. More than 600 community members, including women and children participated in this auspicious occasion.

However, the Eid celebration was overshadowed by the genocide taking place in Gaza. Raja Liaqat Kayani, President of KAWA said that our brethren in Gaza could not celebrate the Eid while mourning for the dead. Likewise, our brethren in occupied Kashmir were not allowed to observe the Lailatul Qadar, Jummatul Widah and Salatul Eid – three important events that occur in Ramadhan — at Grand Mosque (Jamia Masjid), Srinagar.

The Eid Milan began by making special Du’a for the martyrs of Gaza and Kashmir. The United Nations officials are on the record to have said that Israel is involved in genocide of Palestinians. Till date about 37,0000 innocent people of Gaza including thousands of women and children have been brutally massacred. More than two million Gazans are on the brink of starvation. Food and essential medical supplies are unavailable, and all the hospitals have been reduced to rubble.

Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States who was the chief guest appreciated the sincere efforts of the board of KAWA who organized this grand event. We cannot celebrate Eid here in Washington and not talk about our brothers and sister in Palestine and Kashmir, Ambassador Masood emphasized. He urged the community to be united on one single objective which is the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

Sardar Zubair Khan, while representing Virginia said that we cannot let down the people of occupied Kashmir. They have given enormous sacrifices and we must become their voice in Washington and beyond. He added that the people of Kashmir have suffered long, and they demand, and they deserve peace.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisorbthe President of Azad Kashmir distributed Eid gifts to more than 150 children who were wearing traditional national dress. Some of them were able to fast for the first time.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum said that we are saddened that the world powers, including Biden Administration have turned blind eye towards the suffering of Palestinian. There is all talk but no action. Likewise, Modi Administration has made Kashmir hell for its inhabitants. Let us be the voice of voiceless people of Palestine, Kashmir, and all oppressed people of the world, Fai added.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, President, World Kashmir Awareness Forum came just to express his admiration to the American community of Azad Kashmiri origin for being the advocates of peace in the United States for the cause of Kashmir.

Sardar Yamin Khan, who was the moderator, expressed his joy for the outpouring response of the community to be present at this Eid Milan party. Yameen Khan said that we stand in solidarity with the people of the Palestine and occupied Kashmiris who have given immense sacrifices for the last more than 76 years.

Others who made this event a success included: Sardar Shafi khan; Abid khan; Sardar Aftab Roshan; Waseem khan; Sheraz hayat; Latif Kayani; Shakil Anjum; Moqsood khan; Shafique shah; Seemab Shafique; Ani Shafique; Arshad Bukhari; Sohail Saleem; Awais Naseem; M. Nasar; Ashfaq shah; Asghar khan; Farooq khan and many others.

APHC: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC has emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is not India’s internal issue but an internationally recognized disputed region and UN resolutions on the matter are testimony to it.

According to media reports, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said that India’s hegemonic mindset was stopping it from accepting internationally recognized disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir, adding, “India’s occupation of Kashmir is worst manifestation of modern-day colonialism”.

The APHC spokesman pointed out that in a grave contravention of the international law and UN resolutions Modi regime repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019, adding such illegal actions can’t change the fact that J&K is not New Delhi’s internal matter but an international issue. “The fact of the matter is that Kashmir is under India’s forcible & illegal occupation”, the APHC added.

He said that India’s denial of right to self-determination was the cause of Kashmir dispute and that New Delhi must be pressurized to honour international commitments on Jammu and Kashmir. Stating that Jammu and Kashmir’s future is yet to be decided by its people, he stressed the need to resolve it in its historical perspective. Expressing deep concern over the grim human rights situation in IIOJK, the APHC spokesman urged United Nations to accept its responsibility & push for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per Security Council resolutions. This, he said, was a must for ending the Kashmiri people’s sufferings and ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Hurriyat Conference: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned restrictions on religious observances in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the congregation at the Jamia Masjid, Farooq, who is also the chief priest, criticised the authorities’ decision to “prohibit observances of key religious events, including Jumatul Vida, Shab-e-Qadr, and Eid prayers at the grand mosque”. “Every time the mosque is locked down and I am detained at home, their claims get exposed,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, he urged the Islamic scholars and Imams of the mosques to realise their responsibilities regarding the reformation of the society. The Hurriyat Conference chairman said that mosques should be actively utilised as the best centres for value based upbringing of the children and youth in the light of Islamic teachings and for efforts towards societal reform.

“During the performance of the five daily prayers, the Muslims in the area become acquainted with each other’s well-being, leading to the formation of a caring and united society,” he said. sabah

Posters: Posters carrying an appeal to the people of Jammu region in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have emerged at various places in the territory, urging them to wake up and foil BJP-RSS’ evil agenda of usurping their rights.

According to media reports, the posters pasted by Jammu Dogra Liberation Front have appeared at different places in Jammu region and on social media platforms as a form of protest against India’s brutal and anti-Jammu policies.

The posters read, “Since August 2019, the BJP/RSS has stripped away our rights. We vehemently oppose all BJP/RSS agendas. Our rights, land, and identity are being illegally seized”.