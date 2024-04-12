Tragic traffic accident claims six lives in Lakki Marwat

A tragic traffic accident on the second day of Eidul Fitr in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has left six people dead and 15 injured, according to local police officials.

The accident took place on the Indus Highway near Tajazai, where a vehicle, reportedly speeding, collided, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, the deceased and injured were promptly transported to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment and post-mortem procedures. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of speeding on the roads, especially during festive occasions when traffic volume tends to increase. Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits to prevent such tragedies in the future.