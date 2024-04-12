Police save KFC outlet from attack in Larkan

Police in Larkana acted timely and prevented a charged crowd, who was chanting slogans against Israel and in support of Palestinians, from shutting down a KFC restaurant in the city Thursday.

The angry young protesters carrying Palestinian flags reached outside the KFC and tried to shut it down.

On receiving the information, a police party rushed to the scene and smartly persuaded the young protesters to disperse. Later, a number of cops were deployed outside the KFC branch. On March 31 last, the police in AJK city of Mirpur had arrested at least 50 alleged miscreants during a violent attack on KFC outlet. Mirpur AJK Senior Superintendent of Police Kamran Ali had said the police were after other absconding accused involved in storming the Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet at sector F/1 in Mirpur.

The accused had staged an anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protest demonstration, calling for boycott of the KFC products.