UN deputy chief calls for making 2024 ‘turning point’ for education

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has called for a transformation in education as she addressed a high-level education event organized by the European Union during a visit to Brussels on Thursday.

With education in crisis around the world leaving many children behind, there needs to be a commitment to “bring them back into the fold,” the Deputy Chief stressed at the EU’s Global Gateway High-Level Event on Education. She paid in particular tribute to the children of Gaza, where because of the Israel attacks children have had no education for over six months, and where there have been direct hits on 212 schools.

“Today, the light for Gaza and the children of Gaza is out. We need a commitment to try to light that candle again for the children and the people of Gaza. Education is hope. Education is the future.” The coming year will see a series of meetings that will build on the UN’s Transforming Education Summit convened in September 2022 in New York in response to a global crisis in education, after more than 90 % of the world’s children had their education interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On 22-23 September 2024, world leaders will gather to forge a new international consensus to deliver a better present and safeguard the future as part of the UN’s Summit of the Future.

The Deputy Secretary-General called for two specific outcomes on education at the summit: “First, we need a clear recognition from world leaders of the urgent need to transform and invest in education as a global imperative. Second, we need major breakthroughs on issues that are critical for education, including reform of the international financial architecture, strengthened digital cooperation and a new agenda for peace.”

Without additional measures, an estimated 84 million children and young people will stay out of school by 2030 and approximately 300 million students will lack the basic numeracy and literacy skills necessary for success in life.

“Education is a fundamental human right. Investing in education is the greatest investment we can make in our common future, in peace, and sustainable development, and particularly in gender equality,” Ms. Mohammed urged delegates at the Brussels event.

Contemporary education systems across the world are beset by challenges, including “of access and equity, of relevance and quality, and of ensuring that the digital era does not result in leaving billions of people behind,” she added. She also called for a breaking away from “orthodoxies on education and its financing”.

“I know that we can make 2024 a turning point for education. Let’s get to it.”

The high-level education event in Brussels focused on the EU’s role in transforming global education and bridging skills gaps. The EU has committed at least 10% of its international partnerships budget (over €6 billion) to education. It has also outlined that it will prioritise education and research under its Global Gateway Strategy, the bloc’s strategy to invest in infrastructure projects worldwide.