Difficult Eid

With dampened spirits and forced smiles, Muslims across the country prepare to bid farewell to the month of fasting and welcome what is said to be one of the toughest Eid ul Fitrs in history.

Most attempts to uphold previous traditions and indulge in shopping extravaganzas seem to have failed, according to reports centred around a fast-shrinking Eid economy. While parents still try to prioritise the wishes of their children, market projections sigh that it was all they could manage.

Battered by inflation for months on end with no respite in sight, the middle class had hopped off the “comfortable” train a long while ago. Juggling multiple jobs and cutting down any possible expense meant there was little breathing space available for luxuries.

These challenges have now begun to hurt even the affluent classes, who also complain of sudden changes in their lifestyle. This has negatively impacted trade calculations, where previously, markets hitting rock-bottom in 2023 was read as a sign for the situation to get better soon. After all, there has to be a limit to how dark the days can get.

Tragically for Pakistanis, sentiments remain unchanged in Islamabad, where the executive shakes their head in despair and hints at another series of financial blows. Despite the talk and thunder of the economy back on its way to prosperity, no revolutionary tall order can be seen. The upcoming meetings about securing funding arrangements with the Fund mean more austerity measures, which would make breadwinning a far more herculean task.

It is not to say that we will never see the sun shining through the gloom again. An end to the Byzantine struggles of the one percenters would be a great first step in the right direction. Only if and when the ruling elite finds time to put an end to their power struggles can they begin to focus on the mandate of their position. Notwithstanding the serious situation, this country is a living example of the earth-shattering potential of miracles.

Even today, our people are still ready to support their rulers in getting back on their feet, recalibrating their priorities and working towards the end goal: together, hand-in-hand. The multi-million dollar question wonders: are they? *