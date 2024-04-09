Shawwal moon not sighted in KSA, Eidul Fitr on April 10

In Saudi Arabia, the awaited announcement regarding the celebration of Eidul Fitr has been made following the outcome of the moon sighting for the month of Shawwal 1445 Hijri. The authorities confirmed on Monday that the moon for Shawwal has not been sighted, thereby determining that Eidul Fitr will be observed on Wednesday, April 10.

The pivotal meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, convened to sight the Shawwal moon, took place at the Sudair observatory in Saudi Arabia. Comprising members of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee and astronomers, the gathering aimed to ascertain the sighting of the moon across various regions.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, arrangements were made for moon sighting in locations including Tamir, Taif, Jazan, and Makkah al-Mukarramah. Citizens were actively encouraged to partake in the sighting process, aligning with directives issued by the Saudi Supreme Court.

Following diligent observations, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee declared that the moon remained unseen throughout the country. Consequently, the official announcement was made that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, marking the joyous culmination of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia. In Pakistan on the other hand, there are promising prospects for the Shawwal moon sighting on April 9. As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), by April 9, the moon’s age is expected to range between 19 to 20 hours, with an anticipated duration of moon sighting after sunset exceeding 50 minutes on the horizon.