Mushaal Mullick blasts Modi for sinister plot to change demography of IIOJK

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick blasted the notorious fascist Hindutva regime for its sinister plot to change the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under its nefarious scheme to settle outsiders in the occupied valley.

Mushaal Mullick, who is a wife of unlawfully incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said that the fascist Narendra Modi-led government was hell-bent on accomplishing his notorious agenda to convert the Muslim majority into minority and to snatch the lands of Kashmiris in IIOJK in total disregard of local and international laws. She said that the blood-seeking Indian government adopted two pronged strategy to change the territory’s demography, as on one hand the brutal occupation forces were given license to kill Kashmiri people ruthlessly sans any fear of accountability and on the other, settle outsiders in the region in line with its settler colonial agenda to snatch the lands of Kashmiris.

Mushaal Mullick lamented that the supremacist Indian government was committing all war crimes in the valley to crush the Kashmiri people and annihilate their identity altogether. The senior Hurriyat leader stated that lakhs of domicile certificates were issued mostly to non-locals in the scenic valley, as the occupied authorities virtually put up the territory for sale to change its demography, identity and culture aimed at altering the results of a plebiscite if it were to ever take place.

Mushaal Mullick made it clear that the people of Kashmir would resist Modi’s plot to change the demographic composition of the Muslim-majority region tooth and nail and would not let the notorious regime to execute its nefarious plan come what may. However, she called upon the world community and UN bodies to shun the ostrich-like attitude burying their heads in the sand and should react strongly and swiftly to foil the Indian settler plot, besides taking steps to find out permanent solution to the decades-old land dispute. sabah

Separately’ the Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Wajahat Rashid Baig, has said that the Modi-led Hindutva Indian government is rapidly advancing its colonial plan to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Wajahat Rashid Baig, addressing a special meeting of focal persons of universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at Kashmir Center Rawalpindi, said, “We need to create awareness in our new generation regarding the historical background of the Kashmir dispute and the nefarious intentions of the Modi government regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

He said inter-university speech competitions will be organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell under the theme of “Indian demographic engineering in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its impact on the right to self-determination” in May organized so that the students could be made aware of conspiracies of the Modi government.

Wajahat Rashid Baig urged the students of universities and colleges across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to fully use social media for highlighting the Kashmir cause and inform the international community about the ongoing Indian atrocities and illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi regime.

He said the endless sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom from illegal Indian occupation will surely bring fruit one day.

On the occasion, Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Director, Operations, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, briefed the focal persons about the speech contests and other issues. He said the selection of the students for the final speech competition will be done strictly on the basis of merit and the first position winner will be given Rs 0.1 million, second position-holder will be given Rs 80, 000 and the third position winner will be give Rs 60, 000. Certificates of appreciation will also be given to all students participating in the competition.

Director of Kashmir Center Rawalpindi Raja Khan Afsar Khan, Sardar Sajid Mehmood, Najeeb-ul- Ghafoor Khan, Raja Rashid Raza, Farhan Qayyum Abbasi and Engineer Nauman Abbasi were also present in the meeting.

While on behalf of the universities, Director, Students Affairs, Azad Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad, Dr Sharjeel, Deputy Director, Students Affairs, Poonch University, Basharat Mehmood, Shahid Hussain Mir, Lecture, Department of English, Focal Person of Literary Society University of Kotli, Taimur Akbar Chaudhry, Assistant Professor, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Dr Khalid, Assistant Professor, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Bhimbar attended the meeting.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah has said that people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are full of strong resentment against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders as they are suffering the worst ever tyranny and oppression under the saffron party’s rule.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullh made these remarks while chairing a joint meeting of IIOJK chapter of Congress and his party functionaries of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency at his residence in Jammu.

Emphasising on the need to work in tandem to defeat BJP, Farooq Abdullah said the people are suffering the worst nightmare in their life under the BJP rule, adding, “BJP is trying its best to stop people’s credible voices from reaching Parliament by creating divisions. They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and language. We have decided to fight BJP and its ecosystem unitedly for the causes of people when they are suffering the worst-ever tyranny and oppression”.

“BJP is trying it’s best to deviate from its failure on curbing unprecedented unemployment, rising disparity in society, misuse of power and subjugation of the democratic institutions”, the NC leader said.

However, Farooq Abdullah asserted, “People are full of disgust and resentment against them. They are waiting for their moment to dethrone it. Let the elections take place. People will punish them for lying to them, for hoodwinking them and for undermining their unique identity”.