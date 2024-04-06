Government, Politics and Positive Thinking

In recent days, by the grace of Allah Almighty, I was blessed to spend some time in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, for which I am immensely grateful. When one finds oneself in these sacred places, it feels as though Allah is right there, or one’s prayers are reaching His hands, and the heart desires to seek forgiveness from Allah for one’s sins at all times, hoping that life revolves around these two sacred places.

The heart wishes to stay there and be free from the distractions of the World.

The days spent in these two cities are precious, and their memories will stay with us forever. The Saudi government has made extensive arrangements for Umrah pilgrims, providing them with all necessary facilities. Iftar arrangements are made for fasting individuals, where the rich and poor come together to share meals, and it’s observed that people generously offer food to others so they can earn Allah’s blessings.

During this time, significant political and social changes have occurred in Pakistan. A new government has been formed, and Shahbaz Sharif has been congratulated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for assuming the position of Prime Minister. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is also visiting Saudi Arabia.

Recent relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries have faced some ups and downs due to some unfortunate decisions, but the Sharif family has a long history of relations with Saudi Arabia, so it’s said that these relationships will revive with positive implications for Pakistan. Similarly, there is hope that Maryam Nawaz, in her capacity, will handle the affairs better than her predecessors and become the first female politician to reach the highest office in any province of Pakistan.

Before Maryam Nawaz, her father, uncle, and paternal cousin have held this position. When people give examples of her uncle and father’s eras, it will be a challenge for Maryam Nawaz to work like her father and uncle and maintain that standard.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s democracy has never witnessed a smooth transition of power, and opposition parties have never graciously accepted the incumbent government. The establishment of the new government has initiated a new series of accusations and counter-accusations.

It would be great if Pakistan’s political parties cooperate and move in one direction, supporting one another instead of bickering and obstructing each other’s paths, and considering the constitution as their guide. Let’s work together for Pakistan’s progress so that the shadow of poverty can diminish, and Pakistani citizens can embark on a journey towards a better standard of living. As the country has already suffered significantly from internal conflicts, it’s imperative for politicians to work together democratically to strengthen the country. Avoiding mudslinging and blame games is crucial as it spreads despair among the public and undermines the stability of democratic institutions.

Negative attitudes, whether from individuals or political parties, are detrimental, as they consider others as enemies rather than fellow countrymen. Therefore, national institutions, including parliament and the judiciary, should focus on positive actions for the country’s progress so that ordinary citizens can finally find happiness.

