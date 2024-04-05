Historic Jamia Masjid closed, Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

The BJP regime has closed the historic Jamia Masjid on Juma-ul-Vida, the last Friday of holy Ramadan, and placed senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the mosque’s managing body, in a statement in Srinagar said that the district magistrate and police officials visited the grand mosque on Friday morning and ordered them to lock the gates of Srinagar Jamia Masjid as Jumat-ul-Vida prayers would not be permitted. The Auqaf also said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest at his residence in Nigeen Hazratbal area of Srinagar.

The occupation authorities have deployed large number of Indian paramilitary and police personnel in areas surrounding the Jamia Masjid.