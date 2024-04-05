Kyrgios to return from injury next week

Nick Kyrgios expects to return to the tennis court next week after the Australian missed virtually the entire 2023 season with injury.

The former Wimbledon finalist has played just one ATP Tour match since late 2022 after suffering wrist and knee injuries.

However, the 28-year-old told the Australian Open Show podcast he will soon be practising again, having previously hinted his tennis career could be over.

“I’m hitting for the first time next week, so as soon as I get back out on court, I guess it’s just going to be starting up, getting that load back through my wrist and my body,” he said.

Kyrgios, who lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, didn’t give a date when he will be back playing on the ATP Tour. “I’m going to take my time, come back and just enjoy being back out there,” he said.

Kyrgios, who once reached a career-high 13 in the world, called it “one of the hardest years of my life, tennis-wise”.