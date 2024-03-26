Australia and Palestine win again in Asia qualifying for World Cup

Australia thrashed Lebanon 5-0 and became the first team to advance to the final round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

An early goal from Kusini Yengi in Canberra sent the Socceroos on the way to a fourth successive win in Group I and ensured progress to the next stage with two matches to spare. Palestine stayed second in the group after beating Bangladesh 1-0 and on course for a first appearance in the final round of qualifying. With less than two minutes on the clock, the impressive Craig Goodwin crossed from the left for Yengi to score his first goal for Australia from close range.

Australia put the game beyond Lebanon in the first three minutes of the second half. Bassel Jradi knocked in an own goal following a corner and Goodwin fired home a third.

John Iredale came off the bench to make it 4-0 midway through the second half with his first international goal, and Goodwin added his second and Australia´s fifth with nine minutes remaining thanks to an Iredale assist. “It means the world to me personally, and to the boys,” Iredale said. “We set out to score more goals tonight and we´re pleased we did that.