PTI founding chairman congratulates nation on Pakistan Day

As the nation celebrates Pakistan Day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founding Chairman Imran Khan congratulates the entire nation and vows that his party is committed to carry forward the vision of Quaid-i-Azam for a just society and to make Pakistan a truly sovereign Islamic welfare state as the nation would not accept slavery.

In a special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, PTI Founding Chairman, who was unjustly incarcerated in Adiala Jail, “Today we commemorate the Resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent – our beloved homeland Pakistan.”

Imran Khan said that March 23 was a day of pledge to achieve and establish an Islamic welfare state.

PTI Chairman-for-life stated that on this auspicious day, the Muslims of the slave India, taking light from Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi and independence, pledged to achieve an independent state under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam. Imran Khan reminded that the goals of the founders of Pakistan were to achieve an independent sovereign Islamic state adorned with rule of law, justice and democratic values and traditions for the muslims of India. He vowed: “On Pakistan Day, we reiterate our commitments to transform Pakistan into a democratic welfare state in the light of the visions and decrees of the founders of Pakistan.”