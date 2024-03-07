Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation PML-N govt’s top priority: Dar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured to undertake all diplomatic efforts for the repatriation of incar­cerated Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui from the United States.

In 2003, Siddiqui was wanted by the FBI for questioning for possible ties to al-Qaeda and was detained by Pakistani authorities, according to US media reports at the time.

US officials alleged that when the Afghan police captured Siddiqui in July 2008, she was carrying two pounds (900 grams) of sodium cyanide, which releases a highly toxic gas, notes that referred to a mass casualty attack, and a list of US landmarks.

Responding to the points of Mushtaq Ahmad in the Senate today, Ishaq Dar said it will be the priority agenda of the government after cabinet formation to engage the United States on the matter.

The leader of the house in the Senate pointed out that in the past also, the PML-N had made immense efforts for the repatriation of the daughter of the nation, Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

It is to be noted that Fowzia Siddiqui met her sister in May, earlier in 2023, for the first time after 20 years of imprisonment in the United States.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday urged the all political parties to uphold the dignity of the Senate of Pakistan by following the democratic norms. In his farewell speech in the Senate Session, he said that unfortunately during the last few years, some undemocratic measures have harmed the honor of the upper house.

He said that the people of Pakistan sent them to the Parliament for the prosperity and development of the country but unfortunately, many things occurred against the public and the country’s interest.

He thanked all outgoing colleague senators for playing their role during the last five years and hoped they would come again to serve their country.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar in his speech said that the mandate of the senate should be respected by formulating new laws, and amendments in favor of the people and country.

He said that listening to the points of view of each other in the Senate is the essence of democracy.

He said that the senate atmosphere remained cool and calm during their tenure, adding “We had a good time in the Upper House as each member played his/her role efficiently”.

Azam Tarar further said that all members contributed well in the Senate and their contribution will be remembered. “We should justify the trust of the people, our political parties, and our country” he added.