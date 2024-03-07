Efforts underway to develop hospitals managed by KMC: Karachi mayor

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD) will be affiliated to Karachi Metropolitan University and efforts are being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC.

He said this while speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the expansion project of KIKD here. The Mayor Karachi said that the rapid increase in kidney disease is alarming, in developing countries it is not customary to take annual medical examinations and preventive measures, and there is a very cheap test to find out the health of the kidneys. He said that a large number of young people are also suffering from kidney disease; pan, gutka, bettel nuts and snuff are also affecting the kidneys badly.

The Mayor said that KIKD has set the best example of treating patients without discrimination and here thousands of patients are being brought out of darkness and illuminated with the light of life.