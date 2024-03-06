Rough Start

In a democratic society, the freedom of expression is a fundamental right that must be upheld, especially within the walls of parliament. However, recent events in the National Assembly have brought to light that no matter what the Constitution may guarantee, these rights are not always available, especially when you have fallen out of grace.

The blackout of opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly coverage by national broadcaster has raised serious concerns about the freedom of expression in parliament. While the state-controlled electronic media shrugs shoulders, trying to deflect the responsibility, the clear bias as speeches of opposition leaders were deliberately not aired, would be incredibly hard to defend.

This blatant attempt to silence those who are not in power is not just a direct violation of the principles of democracy and freedom of speech but rings lofty claims by the ruling party hollow. What good can come of promises to usher in a new era of governance and transparency, if the authorities do not wish to work in a true democracy, which thrives on healthy debate and differing opinions? However, if the government needs to understand that democracy is not just about winning elections but about ensuring that all voices are heard, the same call for reason should be sent out to firebrand leaders from the other end of the august house. It is essential for the opposition to have a platform to express their views. No qualms about that. But isn’t it equally important for them to exercise caution when presenting their arguments?

The like of PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spring to mind when one looks for advice for PTI leaders: “People did not vote for you to create a ruckus but to save them from this economic crisis.” Words spoken in parliament have far-reaching implications and can shape public opinion. The repercussions of their speeches are no longer confined to Twitter spaces or followers on other social media platforms. On one hand, they can be twisted to feed into misleading narratives. Meanwhile, any attention directed towards them robs the parliament of its extremely valuable time and resources to discuss issues directly affecting the masses. The entire political elite would have to (much, much sooner than it is ready) shift gears and begin to talk about governance. *