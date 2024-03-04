Punjab announces smart stores for prisoners in jail

In Punjab jails, the authorities have made goods and services available for prisoners. Instead of ordering goods from home, prisoners will have the luxury of purchasing goods from the Punjab Prison store. Utility Stores Corporation has opened “smart stores” in Punjab selling basic goods such as tea, fizzy drinks, bakery items, and soaps. The first smart store opened its door in the Camp Jail Lahore. The measure enables prisoners to purchase the goods in jails rather than getting them from home. Prisoners can even pay online, without using cash. With the help of biometric verification from the existing account holders in Punjab Bank, online payments are accepted for purchasing goods. Authorities believe that opening smart stores inside jails will allow prisoners to buy goods they desire without hurdles. This somewhat revolutionary step follows, the Sindh government’s decision to allow prisoners to sell their work from behind bars. Prisoners in Karachi are free to create artwork and sell it to clients.