Nothing screams a great beginning of the new political innings than glad tidings on the economic front. Ergo, the deceleration in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 23.1 per cent in February might prompt positive outlooks from experts as policymakers and the government set out to celebrate. Because the figures were reported broadly and a lingering uncertainty exists on account of a new set of conditions from the Fund, the recently-elected government would be sagacious enough to not get distracted by the glitz. Just a cursory look beyond the numbers makes it clear that nothing much seems to have changed on the ground for the common man. The fall in food inflation and initiatives to counter market forces that perpetuate soaring prices may have painted a rosy picture of the economy as a whole but have any of the changed realities had an effect on the struggles to put food in bellies and keep the light on?

For the middle and lower classes in Pakistan, the struggle to make ends meet continues unabated. Despite the so-called “improvement” in inflation rates, the cost of living remains high and wages have not kept pace with the rising prices of essential goods and services. People have long crossed the point where they would do multiple jobs or cut “luxury” expenses to survive till the next paycheck.

Against such a bleak backdrop, the arrival of Ramadan does not signify a time to lighten the workload and focus on the spiritual needs – for the overwhelming Muslim majority – but to dig deep within the threadbare pockets and look for extra pennies to pay profiteers.

The disconnect between the declining inflation rates and the everyday struggles of the common man is glaring and needs to be put in perspective the next time policymakers set out to make encouraging statements on television screens. It is high time that we start looking beyond the statistics and address the real issues that are affecting the lives of ordinary Pakistanis. Until reforms are introduced that focus on the purchasing power per capita, the so-called respites will remain nothing more than a mere illusion. *