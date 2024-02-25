Utility stores announce relief for public before Ramadan

Utility Stores Corporation has announced relief for the public before Ramadan.

Utility Stores Corporation has reduced the prices of various items.

Prices of various brands of ghee, cooking oil, tea, soap, washing powder and other items have been reduced.

According to the document, the prices of ghee and cooking oil have been reduced from Rs 4 to Rs 100 per kg, while the prices of branded tea have also been reduced by Rs 100.

Utility Stores Corporation is also launching a Ramadan relief package from next month.

Officials say that BISP customers will be able to benefit from the Ramadan relief package.