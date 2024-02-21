

Aabshaar Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) is a groundbreaking public service delivery center spearheaded by Punjab Police. This innovative PKM will revolutionize how public service delivery centers operate not only in Pakistan but across the world. Services at Aabshaar PKM include but are not limited to:

Women driving center with first of its kind simulator based drivers’ training

Report of crime against women/women harrassment

Licensing Center with national and international driving license issuance and renewal

Police Character Certificate services

Employees, Tenants and Vehicles Registration

Lost and found report

Copies of First Information Report (FIR)

With contact-less kiosks and self-service Point of Sales (POS) machines, Aabshaar eliminates the need to go to a physical kiosk to get a Police service but brings the service to you.

With a captivating facade featuring a stunning waterfall, “Aabshaar” boasts unparalleled ambiance, setting a new standard for public sector organizations worldwide.