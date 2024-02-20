Understanding psychosomatic Disorder and Tips to stay Healthy

Meeting clients takes a toll. People come with issues. It is all natural. Life is all about experiences. Each has its own. One stark commonality among the people I interact with is the non-acceptance and knowledge of stress and its impact on the body itself.

The body, mind and spirit are all intertwined to give you the cosmos experience called “life”. It has inter-relationships and have impacts onto each other. With negative mindsets, the body cannot thrive. Did you know that continuous negativity due to any reason can make you physically sick? This is called a Psychosomatic disorder.

Primarily, Psychosomatic disorder is a psychological condition that leads to physical symptoms, often without any medical explanation. It can affect almost any part of the body. And yes,this is real. Your thoughts can cause your body to shut down and give you ailments that are physical in nature and not only in the mind. Many of times this cannot be explained through medical examinations and blood tests. The thoughts have their own mainstream mechanism.

One important aspect of this disorder is that it is continuous. If you have an adverse effect once, then typically this is not a disorder. That is life. But if you are going through unemployment and it is taking its toll for months then this can be categorized as a psychosomatic issue. Though testing and psychological assessment is required.

Studies show that people having neglectful childhoods, chaotic lifestyles and history of sexual abuse are more prone to getting the symptoms and the high-risk patients for this disorder.

Interestingly, your body reacts differently. Not everyone has the same response to the same level of issues and stress. Fatigue, insomnia, aches, impotence, skin rashes and even stomach ulcers are all common ground common issues faced by people.

So, if you are going through any of these issues, you need to understand that the issue might also by psychological in nature. Let me explain. You work out and never complained of any kind of aches and pains but now you are going to the gym and now your body aches and even back pain is a common symptom. You are not doing anything different, and the body is taking a toll in a vey odd way. This is a good case where you might be stressed over an issue that is causing your body to act in this way.

Also, the mental state is simultaneously affected and continues in a negative spiral. You will get more depressed and anxious. You will see yourself angry and frustrated on petty issues. Manyof times the medicines they take are not helping the situation at hand.

Working in your current settings can also be affected. Hence, the need to continuously monitor your state of wellbeing.

One important aspect is that all the medical examinations need to conclude that your physical issues are not related to any medical condition. Your blood tests and urine tests are clear andthere are no signs of abnormal patterns. Though many of times your values can fluctuate since the body changes are rampant and visible.

The best way for treatment is always a combination ofpharmacological and psychological treatments. You need to be working with a combination of drugs and coping mechanisms. The drugs only change the neurological state but cannot disrupt the thought patterns. Hence the need for the combination of both.

My personal recommendation is being your own thermostat. Understand the changes in your body. Realize that you are also causing these issues to aggravate. Your body is not here forever. You will die a slow death in a life full of meaning. You can try the little steps. Like trying to rest or go for a walk. These are simple methods that do have an effect on the physiologicalaspect of being human.

I cannot stress enough on the fact of knowing your body mechanics. You need to find love and see where your body has enough of the pain. You need to see that these abnormalities have a serious toll on the body and the body can take so much. The body is not a punching bag. It has to rest, breath and also survive to keep you alive. And you are trying to throw this in a state of no return.

One of the best individuals that need to be on your radar are medical professionals or psychologists. Both have the experience and the skill to see the patterns and advise accordingly. Keep it basic. Make it a rule for life to treat ourselves with respect and kindness. There is no substitute to being trained and prepared for the life ahead. It is full of unknowns. Your body needs to be monitored for the experience. It goes down the battle is lost.

Mr. Ahmed Sheikh is a highly accomplished psychologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in wellness, positive psychology, mindfulness, and depression management. His expertise extends to training police, corporations, institutions, and government agencies in leadership, management skills.