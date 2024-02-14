To Government

The expected has finally happened; marking an end to the brief tenure of uncertainty over what would actually happen now that the elections have been held. In response to the most burning question sitting at the heart of our national politics, PML(N)’s Shahbaz Sharif is set to mark his return as the country’s prime minister.

Although the jury is still out on what magical part of his performance as head of the PDM-led government enthuse the confidence in his abilities to play on a much stickier pitch than before, the parties have spoken. Frontline political leaders of six main parties, in a jolting deja vu, have decided to form a government in the centre and, constrained by their own diminished mandate, appear ready to hold pompoms for the best of them all – PML(N). Dark clouds hovering over the House of Sharif have also lifted as the brothers can be seen standing on the “same page.” However dramatic the deliberations over who would get to sit on the throne might have been, this decision would prove to be the least of the winning party’s troubles. It is yet to be seen whether the second act of grand umbrella would manage to reach the crucial number of 224 required to form a two-third majority in the parliament.

Going by the chatter on the street, 92 PTI-backed candidates have announced plans to joing the Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen. Even if they do not get the share of reserved women seats from other provinces, they would still qualify for a share in the minority seats’ pie. Sanwiched between the influence wielded by the independents and PPP’s crass declaration about not taking up cabinet positions, the PML(N) would perhaps weigh all its options before kicking the boats out and going on a celebrations spree. *