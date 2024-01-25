NA 117 PMLN leader’s declaration of support for Abdul Aleem Khan

Chaudhry Wahid, the local leader of PML-N from constituency NA 117 of Lahore announced his support for Abdul Aleem Khan.

On this occasion, President of Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the reception by the people of Shahdara is worthy of praise, expectations will be fulfilled.

He said that he does not do politics of hypocrisy.

It should be remembered that in recent elections, PML-N has given this constituency to IPP under seat adjustment.

It should be noted that National Assembly Constituency NA 117 Lahore One is a historical constituency which is considered to be the stronghold of Muslim League-N. Malik Riaz of Muslim League-N has been successful from here in the general election from 2008 to 2018.

Malik Riaz got 97 thousand 205 votes in 2018