KE, HUBCO ink MOU

Committed to enabling access to affordable power and bolstering the energy security for its customers, CEO K-Electric (KE) Mr. Moonis Abdullah Alvi and CEO The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) Mr. Kamran Kamal, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the opportunity for off-take of electricity following the conversion of HUBCO’s Hub Plant to local Thar coal. This is in line with KE’s long-term strategy to induct power generation from indigenous sources into its energy mix. In this regard, the company is exploring the viability of Thar coal-based power generation projects. HUBCO’s Hub Power-station is a 1292 MW (4 X 323 MW), residual fuel oil-based plant, which has maintained high standards of operations since 1997. Both companies have shown their commitment to work collaboratively towards conducting the requisite efforts needed for the timely conversion and integration of the project with KE’s network.