Murtaza Bhutto murder: Hearing on appeals against the acquittal of accused adjourned for 4 weeks

The Sindh High Court adjourned the hearing of the appeals against the acquittal of the accused in the Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case for 4 weeks.

During the hearing, the accused police officers were produced in the court, on this occasion Murtaza Bhutto’s son Zulfiqar Bhutto Jr. and party workers were also present.

The lawyer of the accused pleaded with the court that the hearing of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bhutto’s case is ongoing in the Supreme Court.

Former police officer Wajid Durrani’s lawyer submitted an application for exemption from attendance, in which it was requested that Wajid Durrani is ill, to be granted permanent exemption from attendance.

On the request of Wajid Durrani, the court issued notice to the parties while exempting the accused police officer Rai Tahir and others from attendance.

The lawyer of the accused said that when the court feels the need, the accused will appear.

Justice Nimatullah Phalphoto said that God willing, he will start hearing arguments at the next hearing.

It should be noted that on September 20, 1996, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, while returning from attending a meeting in Karachi, was shot by police officers along with 6 companions from his residence near 70 Clifton. were found

After the incident, two cases were filed against the government and Murtaza Bhutto’s employee Noor Muhammad.

In December 2009, the subordinate court acquitted 20 police officers.

The same court also acquitted Murtaza Bhutto and his associates from the case.

Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s employee Noor Muhammad Goga filed an appeal against the acquittal of the accused in 2010.