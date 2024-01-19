Daily Times

13th Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf: Zubair Hussain achieves hole-in-one on second day

Staff Report

KARACHI: Zubair Hussain of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) achieved a remarkable hole-in-one on the second day of the 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) here on Friday. Zubair. Employing a 5 iron on the red course’s 7th hole, a par 3 at KGC with a distance of 210 yards, his skillful shot not only earned him acclaim but also rewarded him with a brand-new Toyota Corolla car. Lahore’s Ahmed Baig maintained his lead from day one with a gross of 137, 7 under par. KGC’s Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Munir from Rawalpindi followed Ahmed with their joint 139, 5 under par. Defending champion Waheed Baloch, Dilshad Ali, Muhammad Alam and Akbar Mahroz carded gross 142, 2 under par yesterday. After first round’s cut, 55 golfers will play in second round of professional category from Saturday (today). The tournament’s final round will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).

