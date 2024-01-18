Fog persists in the plains of the country including Lahore, motorways are closed from various places

Lahore: (Web Desk) Heavy fog has persisted in the plains of the country including Lahore, traffic flow on the highways has been severely affected due to the fog.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the motorways were closed from different places due to the heavy fog, the M1 from Rashkai to Peshawar toll plaza and Burhan to Swabi, the M2 from Islamabad toll plaza to Tokar Niaz Beg. Closed until

The spokesman said that M3 from Faizpur Interchange to Darkhana, M4 from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian Interchange, M5 from Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif and Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri, M11 from Mahmood Buti to Sambriyal Toll Plaza. Closed for some traffic.

Spokesperson Motorway Police has said that the motorways are closed to ensure public safety and safe travel, citizens should prefer to travel during the best hours of the day, from 10 am to 6 pm, the best travel time is during foggy weather. There are times.

Syed Imran Ahmed has further said that passengers should use front and rear fog lights while driving, keep proper distance from the next vehicle and avoid speeding, contact helpline 130 for any information and assistance.