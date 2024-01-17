National Party leaders condole Adnan Ishaq

Former spokesman for Balochistan government and secretary general of National Party Jan Muhammad Buledi, party’s Punjab chapter head Ayub Malik and Senator Muhammad Akram have expressed grief over the demise of Noor Jahan, mother of DW Urdu head Adnan Ishaq.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the leaders of National Party said that they were sorry to hear about the demise of Adnan Ishaq’s mother, offering condolences to the head of DW Urdu. Buledi and other leaders of the party prayed for the departed soul. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has also expressed grief over the demise of Adnan Ishaq’s mother. In a statement issued on Tuesday, President of PFUJ Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari prayed for the departed soul and offered condolences to Ishaq.