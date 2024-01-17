PML-Q’s Chaudhry Sarwar joins PPP

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday decided to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking exclusively to a private TV channel, the former Punjab governor said, “Punjab is ready to witness the revival of the PPP.” He lavished his praise on former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying, “Asif Ali Zardari knows to fulfil the promises.”

He said, “I never had a wish to return to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). I had told PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain that the PML-N would deceive the PML-Q.” Recalling that he started his political career with the PPP, Sarwar said, “I want to see Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the country’s premier.”

“I have taken some wrong decisions in my life, which I will always regret. I take decisions myself, for which I have to bear the brunt.”