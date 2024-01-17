Pakistan lost 3rd T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan also lost in the third T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan also lost in the third T20 against New Zealand

New Zealand also defeated Pakistan in the third T20 match to take a decisive lead in the five-match series.

In the match played in Dunedin, New Zealand had given Pakistan a target of 225 runs to win, in pursuit of which the Pakistan team could score 179 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In the third T20 match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first.

On behalf of New Zealand, Finn Allen scored 137 runs off 62 balls with the help of 16 sixes and 5 fours while playing an aggressive innings.

New Zealand batsmen Tim Siffert 31, Glenn Phillips 19, Daryl Mitchell 8, Dion Conway 7 and Mitchell Santner 4 runs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Haris Rauf took 2 wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Wasim took one wicket each.

Babar Azam scored the most runs on behalf of the Pakistan team in pursuit of the target.

Babar Azam played an innings of 58 runs off 37 balls while Mohammad Rizwan 24, Mohammad Nawaz 28, Fakhar Zaman 19, Azam Khan 10, Saim Ayub 10 and Iftikhar Ahmed got out with one run.

Shaheen Afridi remained not out on 16 and Mohammad Wasim on one run.

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee took 2 wickets, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Ash Sodhi took one wicket each.

Three changes were made in both teams today. Pakistan included Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan in the playing XI in place of Osama Mir, Amir Jamal and Abbas Afridi.

Other players in the national team included Mohammad Rizwan, Saeem Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

It should be noted that in the series of five T20 matches, New Zealand has got a lead of three zero.