In a meeting held today at the Governor House with MD Ejad Labs Azam Malik and Founder Future Fest Arzish Azam, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman shared his appreciation for the work Ejad Labs has done to invite international companies to Pakistan through Future Fest. The team extended a special invitation to the Governor for the Opening Ceremony of the 3rd edition of Future Fest that will take place on January 26-28 at Expo Center Lahore.

As Pakistan’s largest tech event, Future Fest will host 100,000+ attendees, 300 speakers, and international guests, bridging the global perspective to the top 50 industries of Pakistan during this crucial economic period. Future Fest continues to attract global attention with its wide array of events and expos including brand-new activities like the 3-day Music Festival, EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and Food Arena powered by high-speed WiFi connectivity and enhanced broadband network, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees​​

“The Governor’s support for international companies investing in Pakistan and his vision to further education, technology and access to opportunities for the youth is a testament to the growth objectives that the Government has set for the nation. Punjab is fortunate to have such a leader in its history in the form of Muhammad Balighur Rehman whose tenure has impacted the future of this generation” said Arzish Azam, Founder Future Fest.

Supported by leading companies like Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, and more, Future Fest is more than just an event; it’s a catalyst for innovation and economic growth. With a history of contributing over $200 million in investments and creating 30,000+ jobs, the festival is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s evolving economy.

Don’t miss out on this unique convergence of tech and music. Register now at www.futurefest.pk to be part of Future Fest 2024 at Expo Center Lahore from January 26-28, and witness the synergy of technology and art like never before.