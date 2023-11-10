Ayeza faces scrutiny for deleting social media post in favour of Palestine

Ayeza Khan, Pakistani actress known for her immense popularity on Instagram with over 13 million followers, faced criticism from fans for deleting her social media post in support of Palestinians.

With Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza intensified, many of her followers expected the actress to voice her concerns regarding the situation. However, the “Mein” actress chose not to issue any public statement about her deleted post, leading to criticism from social media users who had hoped for her support of the Palestinian cause.

The actress explained her position in a contemplative Instagram post in reaction to the criticism. She answered a frequently asked issue on her dearth of writings about Palestine and shared her thoughts on the subject. Ayeza Khan stated that she thinks praying for the welfare of Palestinians is even more vital than tweeting about the topic. She urged her followers to put their attention on prayer and to avoid slandering or criticizing others on social media. She underlined that everyone has family and loved ones and can relate to the pain of the Palestinian people, regardless of their position in society. The ‘Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai’ actress went on to discuss her strong faith in her post, saying that she trusts in her Lord and that she expects Allah to bring justice to the Palestinians soon. “Ameen” is the Islamic phrase for “yes” or “agree” that she used to end.

She addressed the issue in her post, although she did not say why her earlier pro-Palestinian message had been removed. By expressing her viewpoint on the matter, she has emphasized the value of lending assistance to humanitarian projects and the effectiveness of prayer.