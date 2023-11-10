Drake fires back at ‘weirdos’ criticising his friendship with Millie

Drake is saying there are stranger things than his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown.

In “Another Late Night,” one the songs off his new album For All The Dogs, which was released on Oct. 6, the 36-year-old addresses his friendship with the actress, who is 17 years his junior. “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look,” he raps. “Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’ / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s–t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’.”

Attention was first drawn to the Degrassi alum and Enola Holmes star back in 2018, when Millie revealed that she and Drake had a close friendship, which included him giving her advice on boys. “I met him in Australia,” Millie, who was 14 at the time, told Access Hollywood. “And he’s honestly so fantastic. And a great friend and a great role model, you know we text-we just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more!'”

And although Millie’s quotes made headlines, given their age-gap, she was quick to defend their bond. “Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline?” the Netflix star wrote at the time. “U guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me.” She finished her message with a plea for everyone to move on. “It’s nice to have people who understand what I do,” she noted. “Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”