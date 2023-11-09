Details on Margot and Ryan Gosling’s next movie after ‘Barbie’ revealed

This news is more than kenough. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will reunite once more on the big screen following the Barbie movie, as the pair is set to star in an Ocean’s 11 prequel.

“I can’t really say much,” the prequel producer Josey McNamara told Games Radar Oct. 10. “But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

This will mark the first project in the franchise since the 2018 film Ocean’s 8-which featured Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna to name a few. The prequel will occur in Monte Carlo in 1962 and be “glamorous,” according to Vulture in June.

But the producer also hopes Ryan and Margot’s reunion doesn’t end with the Ocean’s 11 prequel. “They’re wonderful together,” Josey said. “The more projects, even outside of that, we can have them do would be amazing.”

Margot’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment-which also worked on Barbie-is behind the new movie with Austin Powers’ Jay Roach expected to direct, according to Games Radar.

The 2001 film Ocean’s 11 followed a massive casino heist and featured a star-studded cast, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt. After the original film, there were two sequels, Ocean’s 12 and Ocean’s 13, before the all-female spinoff, Ocean’s 8.

While the newest movie will continue its theme of grand heists, Jay also noted, “It’s very much a love story.” “The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there’s a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht,” he said in June, per the Associated Press. “I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist.” As for having Margot and Ryan team up again, the director shared, “Originally there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have together again after Barbie. But I think there’s just some pairings

you want to see over and over again. It’s such a powerful, powerful duo, you know?”

And if working together on this upcoming movie is anything like working together on Barbie, Ryan can expect many presents to be left outside his trailer. “I just bribed him, really,” Margot told The New York Times in July, about how the two worked together. “That’s the basis of our relationship.” Ryan admitted her daily gifts helped him get in character. “She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming,” the La La Land actor told

Vogue. “They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.”