Customs Authority allows export of Pakistani dairy products to China

Export of Pakistani milk and dairy products to China has been allowed. This was announced by General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Ghulam Qadir Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan Embassy here said this decision marks a significant milestone in the bilateral trade relationship between the two nations as Pakistan has the potential to create a new avenue for economic cooperation.

As China continues to diversify its import sources, the move is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for Pakistan’s dairy industry, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the global dairy trade.

“Feeling jubilant over this new development. With this we are Inching closer towards sustainable bilateral trade between Pakistan and China with bigger share of Pakistan’s exports”, he added.

According to announcement, foods made from cow’s milk or camel’s milk, including milk powder, whey powder, whey protein powder, bovine colostrum powder, sterilized milk, modulated milk, fermented milk, cheese and processed cheese, thin cream, cream, anhydrous cream, these dairy products can be exported to China from Pakistan.

The statement from GACC further states that dairy animals that provide raw milk for dairy products exported to China shall meet different standards including FMD quarantine restrictions have been lifted for at least 2 months and The farm has not been subject to quarantine restrictions for anthrax in the past 12 months.