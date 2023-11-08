Meeting discusses proposed economic development plan for merged districts

A high-level meeting of the Special Steering Committee for Newly Merged Districts Affairs chaired by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Amir Abdullah discussed the proposed new economic development plan for merged areas. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, officials of 11 corps, representatives of other relevant agencies and provincial departments. The meeting discussed the proposed new economic development plan chalked out for the merged districts and matters regarding the release of funds for ongoing development projects. Financial status and releases of funds regarding various ADP schemes and projects under the special development package “Accelerated Implementation Program” (AIP) for merged districts were also discussed in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the caretaker minister directed priority to the release of funds to projects that meet the objectives of new the proposed plan.