PSX reaches new high as KSE-100 shoots past 54,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a notable upturn on Tuesday, surpassing the significant milestone of 54,000 points. This surge in the market was buoyed by several influential factors contributing to a bullish trend.

The KSE-100 index, a pivotal barometer of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, continued its robust performance for the third consecutive day. Intraday trading reflected a substantial gain of 417.69 points, propelling the index to 54,278.05 points, marking a notable increase of 0.78%.

Amidst market analysis and expert insights, Pakistan-Kuwait Head of Research, Samiullah Tariq, highlighted pivotal factors driving this market surge. He emphasized the impact of anticipations surrounding the potential rate cut in the monetary policy and the robust profitability of companies as significant influencers in elevating the KSE-100 index.

Furthermore, the announcement of general elections has contributed to an optimistic market sentiment. Investors are hopeful that the forthcoming elections might pave the way for much-needed political stability in the nation, a factor often perceived as conducive to a flourishing market environment.

The recent milestone marked an upward trajectory for the PSX, building upon the significant gains made earlier, wherein the market observed an increase of 737.33 points or 1.39%, culminating in a closure at 53,860.37 points.

The collective impact of positive economic prospects, ongoing talks with international financial entities such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and expectations for stable political conditions have notably bolstered investor confidence. This collective sentiment has significantly contributed to the stock market’s upward momentum in Pakistan.