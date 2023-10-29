Sensitising Police towards Marginalised Communities

Hardly does a week pass that we do not hear about horrific crimes being committed against marginalised communities here. Be it vandalising places of worship of non-Muslims citizens; mob lynching or harassment of transgender persons, the hate-filled and fundamentalist society has avoided nothing to try. This is shameful, to say the least. Usually when such incidents take place, there is ample hue & cry. Interestingly, it all is forgotten in a few days to a point as nothing has happened. An effective plan is also not mulled over, one which would help ward off any repetition in future.

In recent years, several tragic incidents have put to question the role of police in protection of marginalised communities. I believe without establishing special units in police and getting police officers sensitised towards marginalised communities, things will never improve. For several incidents of mob violence, people have laid the blame at police’s door, and rightly so. There are myriad reasons why police fail to prevent such incidents from happening. It is not that the police intentionally allow it to happen. In many cases of mob violence, the police personnel were outnumbered, forcing them to become silent spectators. Secondly, as a matter of fact, police officers are also from the same community they serve. Their ideology, thoughts and attitudes are no different. Thirdly, the basic training imparted to police focuses more on physical training than intellectual growth of police officers. Moreover, the police lack required recourses which could enable them to respond professionally.

While there has been some progress over the years, much still remains to be done to safeguard the rights of marginalised communities. In August, 2023, on the recommendations of National Minorities Commission, the Islamabad Police formed a Minority Protection Unit (MPU). In the unit in question, seventy police personnel were deputed. The aim of MPU is to protect minority places of worship and communities in their areas. In May, 2020, the Rawalpindi Police established a special reporting desk on the premises of the women police station.

Reem Shareef, who is a transgender and holds an MA degree, was assigned to work as a facilitator and victim support officer. Similarly, in February, 2021, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (KP Police) granted membership of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) to transgender Sobia Khan. In April, 2019, a meeting was held between then-IG of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam and a delegation of transgender persons. 5 per cent quota for transgender persons was announced at that time. Unsurprisingly, many were quick to criticize it. The naked truth is that not only general public but the police too have not matured enough to wholeheartedly welcome such important steps. What comes may; inclusivity in police departments is need of the hour.

The KP Police is said to be thinking over establishing dedicated units for protection of minorities and transgender persons at the level of police station. This, if translated into reality, will send a very positive message. To make these units effective and unique, some suggestions may be considered. These units should be permanent in its nature and headed by an officer not below the rank of Inspector at district level. In emergency situations, such as one happened recently in Jaranwala, these units can respond collectively. In normal days, the personnel deployed can work as victim support officers on a special desk at police station level for minorities and transgender persons, if established any.

To the comfort of victims, special desks can be established separate from routine offices at police station. Decorating these desks and the surroundings with different icons and signs representing marginalised communities can help relieve much of the pain of a victim approaching the desk. Since this would be quite different responsibility than routine policing, the personnel to be chosen for the purpose must be well-qualified.

A random selection for posting in these units will prove ineffective. The personnel deputed in these units will also be required to be sensitised periodically on the rights of marginalised communities through various trainings and workshops. For this purpose, assistance can be taken from relevant governmental and non-governmental organizations. While it will take time for police departments in Pakistan to truly become sensitised towards marginalised communities, small steps taken at their end in this regard are not actually small. Proactive policing should be a priority.

The writer is a police officer with an interest in local social issues and international affairs. He tweets @Numanbacha20