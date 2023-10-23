Imran Khan, Qureshi indicted in cipher case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, as well as former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have been charged in the cypher case.

Former cricketer Imran Khan and his party’s second most senior member, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, both pleaded not guilty, with Khan describing the case as “false and full of lies” and vowing to prove his innocence.

Naeem Haider Panjotha, counsel for the PTI chairman, appeared in court. The case was heard at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail by Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The special court judge denied Imran Khan’s request to delay the charge sheet, ruling that ‘Today is the day for indictment.’

Khan and Qureshi’s indictment earlier this month was postponed due to a lack of challan copies.

According to reports, at least 28 witnesses were called in the cypher case; the official witnesses will be called after the indictment.

Meanwhile, cops imposed strict security measures outside the Adiala Jail, and additional officers were deployed.

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cypher case filed under the Official Secrets Act, which accuses the former cricketer of disclosing the contents of a classified cypher. In fiery speeches, the PTI chief accused the US of plotting to depose him.