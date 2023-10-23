Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 23 October 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 23 October 2023 is Rs. 209,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 179,184 in the local bullion market. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually same throughout the country with the difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 191,583 per tola, while the price of 10 Grams is Rs. 164,252 as per the bullion market.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 23 October 2023:

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 209000 Rs. 191583 per 10 Grams Rs. 179184 Rs. 164252 per Gram Gold Rs. 17918 Rs. 16425 Gold Price In Pakistan – 23 October 2023

Rates For Last 7 Working Days

Date 24K Rate (PKR) 22K Rate (PKR) 20 October 20223 212000 194333 19 October 20223 215000 197083 18 October 20223 210000 192500 17 October 20223 205000 187917 16 October 20223 203000 186083 13 October 20223 197000 180583 12 October 20223 205000 187917 11 October 20223 198000 181500 Rates per Tola

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.