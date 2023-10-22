KDA launches tree planting campaign in Kaghan Valley

In an effort to preserve the beauty of Kaghan Valley and combat environmental pollution, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) here on Saturday launched an active tree-planting campaign. This initiative, led by Chairman KDA Dr. Amil Zaman Khan and Director General Tariq Khan, has acquired support from multinational beverage company Pepsi.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing this partnership was signed in a ceremony attended by officials from the Kaghan Development Authority, including Ameen ul Haq, Shiraz Khan, and Nauman, alongside representatives from Pepsi.

Under this collaboration, more than 5,000 trees, including blue pine and cedar, will be planted across Kaghan Valley. In addition, 70 waste bins will be installed to address pollution concerns. These trees will be placed along the picturesque banks of the Kunhar River, enriching areas such as Kaghan, Batta Kundi and Nararan.