Israel-Palestine Conflict

In 1947, the United Nations adopted Resolution 181, also known as the partition plan, meant to divide the British Mandates of Palatines into Arab and Jewish States, after this resolution.

The state of Israel was created on May 14, 1948. After the creation of this state, the first Arab-Israel war was fought, which ended in 1949. At this war, around one million Palestinians were displaced, and Israel was declared the winner.

The territory was divided into three parts: the West Bank (of the Jordan River, the state of Israel, and the Gaza Strips. 750,000 Palestinians were displaced, and the territory was divided into three parts: The State of Israel, the West Bank (of the Jordan River), and the Gaza Strip. Since its beginning in 1948, this territory became a region of tension between Israel, Syria, Jordan and Egypt.

During the 1956 Suez Crisis, the Israel invasion of the Sinai Peninsula, Jordan, Syria, and Egypt compelled four countries to sign a mutual defence pact. In June 1967, the then Egyptian President Abdel Gemal Nasser Preemptively attacked Syrian and Egyptian Air forces and declared a six-day war in his response to Israel.

The Palestinian people in Gaza face severe starvation, running out of water food supplies, and lack of fuel amid an Israeli aid blockade.

Israel gained control over the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip from Egypt, the Golan Heights from Syria, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan. Sixty years later, the three countries regained the occupied territory from Israel in the Yom Kippur War or October War. The attack did not result in significant gains; however, the then-Egyptian president, Anwar Al-Sadat, declared this war a victory for the Egyptians. The prolonged wars between these states led to a cease-war in 1979.

The Palestine Islamist group Hamas fired a massive rockets on Southern Israel on June 7 at about 6.30 a.m. Sirens of war are heard as far away as Tel Aviv and Beersheba. This surprise attack was launched at dawn on Saturday when the Jewish celebrated his high holiday named Simchat Torah.

In his recorded message, the leader of the Islamist group, Muhammad Deif, conveyed that the group had decided to launch an operation to tell the enemy that the time of their rampaging without accountability had ended. He also declared that the occupation of Israel on the West Bank, captured in 1967 during the Arab-Israel War, would be regained. Deif also insisted that the raids of Israeli police on innocent Palestine at Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem can no longer be accepted and the war means to detent thousands of Palestinians in Israeli Jails.

After the October 7 attack, the Israel Defence Force declared a prolonged war against Hamas to carry out a complete siege of Gaza. The Israeli government ordered more than one million Palestinians to evacuate Gaza. The Palestinian people in Gaza face severe starvation, running out of water food supplies, and lack of fuel amid an Israeli aid blockade.

The conflict is spreading like fire to other borders of Palestine, like Lebanon and Syria. Since then, the two sides have traded daily rocket fire. The hostilities of Israel have murdered more than 3600 innocent Palestinians, including 1,000 children. The question arises: Where are the UN resolutions against human violations, and why the so-called international court justice is not taking action against Israel’s brutal actions in Gaza and Khan Yunis? Even in this critical situation, many Western leaders have bevelled for Tel Aviv by showing their solidarity with Israel on this murderous regime, especially Joe Biden, the so-called peaceful leader of the entire world.

The massacres in Palestine from 1948 onwards show that Tel Aviv has a rich history behind these massacres. The recent raid of Israeli defence on Al Ahli Hospital marks a new low in the brutal conflict. They even blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for misfiring a missile that hit the health facility. The raid killed more than 500 people. Tel Aviv has denied the responsibility and the outfit says that the accusation of Islamic Jihad is baseless. The Muslim countries are silent on the brutality of Israel. The situation is worsening day by day. The flame of this war may be expanded to other countries if prevention measures were not taken on time.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad. He can be reached at rashidmehmoodkayani@gmail.com