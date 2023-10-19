Gold rates up by Rs. 4,900 to Rs.202,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 4,900 and was sold at Rs. 202,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 197,100 the previous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4,201 to Rs.173,182 from Rs. 168,981 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.158,750 from Rs.154,900 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $46 to $1,938 from $1,892, the Association reported.