Refugee scientists can apply for COMSTECH Fellowships by Nov 15

COMSTECH, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation, has invited submissions of applications for the first cycle of the “COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowships Program for Displaced and Refugee Scholars and Scientists” by November 15, 2023.

The fellowships program aims to support displaced and refugee scientists to stay up-to-date in their field, maintain meaningful careers, and be in a position to help rebuild their countries, once conditions allow. Until then, these professionals can be valuable assets for the countries in which they arrive.

The COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowship Program would provide scholarships to displaced and refugee scholars and scientists who have not yet found a safe and long-term host country an opportunity to pursue their studies/research, at institutions/universities of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE).

A total of 10 Research Fellowships and 10 Post-doctoral Research Fellowships are being offered for the year 2024 under the program which would be hosted by COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence Member Universities/Research Institutions.

About the eligible nationality, the official of COMSTECH informed that the displaced/refugee from Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen are eligible to apply for the program. The maximum age limit for Research Fellowship is 35 years and for Post-Doc Research Fellowship is 45 years. The duration of the fellowship is six months. The minimum degree requirements are M.S/MSc for Research Fellowship and PhD for Post-Doc Research Fellowship in relevant field of study while 10 Research Fellowships and 10 Post-doctoral Research Fellowships are being offered.

The areas of research are Agricultural Sciences, Structural, Cell and Molecular Biology, Biological Systems and Organisms, Medical and Health Sciences Incl. Neuroscience, Chemical Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Astronomy, Space and Earth Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physics while the language of instruction is English. About the terms of the scholarships, the official informed that the applicants should be displaced or refugee scholars and scientists and currently living in any OIC Member State and holding the right to live and study in the respective country or able to travel to Pakistan. The program is not suitable for scholars at risk who need specific assistance to leave their home country. The scholarship winners are responsible for arranging the logistics and safety of their own relocation.

Those who travelling from outside Pakistan will be eligible for one time economy class return air ticket for the entire duration of the fellowship.

The applicants who hold citizenship or permanent residency in Pakistan or have safe stay other countries are not eligible to apply. The fellowships are offered for six months. The host institutions may provide free accommodation for Research Fellows and Post-Doc Research Fellows, upon their requests.

The applicants may apply for only one of the two types of fellowships offered under the COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowships Programme.

The applicants must complete the application form and send it to events@comstech.org along with the required documents as mentioned at the web link: https://comstech.org/comstech-science-in-exile-fellowships-program/. Conflicts around the world have led to the displacement of millions of people, resulting in a significant impact on research and higher education for those who have been affected.

Armed conflicts, civil wars, political instability, and persecution force people to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries or within their own borders. Many refugees were involved in research or higher education in their home countries prior to displacement. The conflict disrupts their research projects, academic careers, and scientific contributions. Keeping this mind, the COMSTECH has taken an initiative to support displaced and refugee scientists to pursue their studies and research without disruption.